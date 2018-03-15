Danny Boyle confirms he’s directing the new James Bond film

Danny Boyle, photo by Heather Kaplan, and James Bond

Danny Boyle has confirmed he’ll direct the next James Bond film.

Speaking to Metro UK, Boyle said the film’s script is currently being written by Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge. “We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away,” Boyle remarked.

The plan is to begin production at the end of the year, Boyle added.

The as-yet-untitled Bond film has already been given a November 8th, 2019 release date. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the titular character, likely for the final time.

Boyle, known for films such as Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, and 127 Hours, was previously mentioned as a candidate to direct 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre, both of which ended up being helmed by Sam Mendes. With Mendes out for the next feature, Boyle will finally get his crack at Bond.

