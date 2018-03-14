David Byrne adds new dates to massive American Utopia world tour

David Byrne, photo by Jody Rogac

With his highly choreographed performance on Colbert last week, David Byrne proved why his American Utopia world tour is one of the most anticipated outings of 2018. Today, he’s announced a new leg of US dates scheduled for September and October, including a run of East Coast shows stretching from Maine to Florida. With today’s announcement, Byrne’s itinerary spans well over 100 dates.

For the newly announced shows, Byrne will be joined by tUnE-yards in a supporting role. Other tour openers include Perfume Genius, Benjamin Clementine, Laura Mvula, and Ibeyi.

See the full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex

03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano

03/22 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi On Stage

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/26 – Curitiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo

03/28 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall

03/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall

04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater

04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M

04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

04/12 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre %

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall %

04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater %

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts %

04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater %

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House %

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion %

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts %

04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn %

04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium #

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium #

05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC #

05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts #

05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater #

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater #

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater #

05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater #

05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place #

05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater #

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater #

05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium #

05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center #

05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre #

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #

06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center #

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts #

06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House #

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater #

06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre *

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall *

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall *

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo *

06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

06/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

06/23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier

06/27 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/30 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/03 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival

07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona

07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11

07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival

07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

08/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts #

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts #

08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center #

08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautcia #

08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall #

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater #

08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center #

08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater &

08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater &

08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium &

08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater &

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium &

08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl &

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium &

08/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &

08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &

09/07 – West Long Branch, NJ @ OceanFirst Bank Center ^

09/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre ^

09/09 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre ^

09/11 – Portland, ME @ Merill Auditorium ^

09/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

09/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center ^

09/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater ^

09/28 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts ^

09/29 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ^

09/30 – Tampa, FL @ Mahaffey Theater ^

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie ^

% = w/ Perfume Genius

# = w/ Benjamin Clementine

* = w/ Laura Mvula

& = w/ Ibeyi

^ = w/ tUnE-yArds

Watch Byrne’s new video for “Everybody’s Coming to My House” featuring a performance of the song by Detroit School of Arts (DSA) Vocal Jazz Ensemble students: