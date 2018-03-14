David Byrne adds new dates to massive American Utopia world tour

With his highly choreographed performance on Colbert last week, David Byrne proved why his American Utopia world tour is one of the most anticipated outings of 2018. Today, he’s announced a new leg of US dates scheduled for September and October, including a run of East Coast shows stretching from Maine to Florida. With today’s announcement, Byrne’s itinerary spans well over 100 dates.
For the newly announced shows, Byrne will be joined by tUnE-yards in a supporting role. Other tour openers include Perfume Genius, Benjamin Clementine, Laura Mvula, and Ibeyi.
See the full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex
03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano
03/22 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi On Stage
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/26 – Curitiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo
03/28 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall
03/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall
04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater
04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M
04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
04/12 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre %
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall %
04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater %
04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts %
04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater %
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House %
04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion %
04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts %
04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn %
04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #
05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium #
05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium #
05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC #
05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #
05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts #
05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater #
05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater #
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater #
05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater #
05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place #
05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #
05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater #
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater #
05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium #
05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center #
05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre #
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #
06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center #
06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts #
06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House #
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater #
06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre *
06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall *
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall *
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo *
06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
06/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
06/23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier
06/27 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/30 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/03 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival
07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona
07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11
07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival
07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #
08/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #
08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts #
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts #
08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center #
08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautcia #
08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall #
08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater #
08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center #
08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #
08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater &
08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater &
08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium &
08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater &
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium &
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl &
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium &
08/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &
08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &
09/07 – West Long Branch, NJ @ OceanFirst Bank Center ^
09/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre ^
09/09 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre ^
09/11 – Portland, ME @ Merill Auditorium ^
09/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^
09/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center ^
09/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater ^
09/28 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts ^
09/29 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ^
09/30 – Tampa, FL @ Mahaffey Theater ^
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie ^
% = w/ Perfume Genius
# = w/ Benjamin Clementine
* = w/ Laura Mvula
& = w/ Ibeyi
^ = w/ tUnE-yArds
Watch Byrne’s new video for “Everybody’s Coming to My House” featuring a performance of the song by Detroit School of Arts (DSA) Vocal Jazz Ensemble students: