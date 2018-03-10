David Byrne stages highly choreographed performance of “Everybody’s Coming to My House” with Stephen Colbert: Watch

David Byrne performs on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Friday brought the release of David Byrne’s first new album in 14 years, American Utopia, which he’ll support by embarking on an expansive world tour. On Friday night, the former Talking Heads frontman previewed the forthcoming tour with a highly choreographed performance of “Everybody’s Coming to My House” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I had an idea that everyone in the band might be mobile… so there would be no risers, drum platform or any of that stuff,” Byrne previously explained of the tour. “With everyone mobile, I realized the stage could be completely clear. If we could have the monitors in our ears, the amps off-stage and the lights up high, then we had the possibility of a completely empty space.

Without the restrictions off cords, risers, and shoes (?), Byrne and his 12-piece backing band were free to move around Colbert’s studio as they pleased. At one point, they performed at Colbert’s desk and the late-night host sang along to the song. Watch the performance below.

Byrne’s supporting world tour runs until mid-September, including two newly announced dates in the New York City area. Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex

03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano

03/22 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi On Stage

03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/26 – Curitiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo

03/28 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall

03/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall

04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater

04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M

04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

04/12 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts

04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House %

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion %

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts %

04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn %

04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts

05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place

05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

05/25-26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium

05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts

06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater

06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre *

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall *

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall *

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo *

06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

06/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

06/22-23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier

06/29-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival

07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona

07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11

07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival

07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/01 – Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum – The Green

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautcia

08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium

08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

09/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

% = w/ Perfume Genius

# = w/ Benjamin Clementine

* = w/ Laura Mvula

^ = w/ tUnE-yArds