David Byrne stages highly choreographed performance of “Everybody’s Coming to My House” with Stephen Colbert: Watch

Friday brought the release of David Byrne’s first new album in 14 years, American Utopia, which he’ll support by embarking on an expansive world tour. On Friday night, the former Talking Heads frontman previewed the forthcoming tour with a highly choreographed performance of “Everybody’s Coming to My House” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
“I had an idea that everyone in the band might be mobile… so there would be no risers, drum platform or any of that stuff,” Byrne previously explained of the tour. “With everyone mobile, I realized the stage could be completely clear. If we could have the monitors in our ears, the amps off-stage and the lights up high, then we had the possibility of a completely empty space.
Without the restrictions off cords, risers, and shoes (?), Byrne and his 12-piece backing band were free to move around Colbert’s studio as they pleased. At one point, they performed at Colbert’s desk and the late-night host sang along to the song. Watch the performance below.
Byrne’s supporting world tour runs until mid-September, including two newly announced dates in the New York City area. Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex
03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano
03/22 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi On Stage
03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/26 – Curitiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo
03/28 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall
03/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Km De Vantagens Hall
04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater
04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M
04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
04/12 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater
04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts
04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House %
04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion %
04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts %
04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn %
04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium
05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC
05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts
05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place
05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
05/25-26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium
05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater #
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts
06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater
06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre *
06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall *
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall *
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo *
06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
06/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
06/22-23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier
06/29-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival
07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona
07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11
07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival
07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/01 – Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum – The Green
08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautcia
08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall
08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater
08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center
08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium
08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
09/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^
% = w/ Perfume Genius
# = w/ Benjamin Clementine
* = w/ Laura Mvula
^ = w/ tUnE-yArds