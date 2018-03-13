Menu
Death Grips are apparently working on new music with Shrek director Andrew Adamson

Meme becomes reality in the experimental rap group's latest enigmatic move

by
on March 12, 2018, 10:10pm
Shrek Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall
Shrek Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Death Grips are practically idolized for their enigmatic social media presence, sending fans into a frenzy with every rare, coded message. Their latest tweet, for example, seems to confirm that they’re working on new music, but it’s the unexpected collaborator featured in the accompanying image that’s really catching attention. According to the band, they’re currently in studio with none other than Shrek and Shrek 2 director Andrew Adamson.

This is a bit of a meme come true for Death Grip acolytes, as Shrek Grips has been a commonly fantasized mashup. Time will tell if whatever’s happening in the below picture translates to a real follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit, but Pitchfork does say they’ve received confirmation from the band.

Death Grip last released new music in May of last year in the form of “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”. They also shared an 11-minute electronic drum solo to promote their 2017 tour.

