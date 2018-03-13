Death Grips are apparently working on new music with Shrek director Andrew Adamson

Shrek Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Death Grips are practically idolized for their enigmatic social media presence, sending fans into a frenzy with every rare, coded message. Their latest tweet, for example, seems to confirm that they’re working on new music, but it’s the unexpected collaborator featured in the accompanying image that’s really catching attention. According to the band, they’re currently in studio with none other than Shrek and Shrek 2 director Andrew Adamson.

This is a bit of a meme come true for Death Grip acolytes, as Shrek Grips has been a commonly fantasized mashup. Time will tell if whatever’s happening in the below picture translates to a real follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit, but Pitchfork does say they’ve received confirmation from the band.

Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson pic.twitter.com/DVX9RbBGxp — Ꭰeath Ꮹrips (@bbpoltergiest) March 12, 2018

Death Grip last released new music in May of last year in the form of “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”. They also shared an 11-minute electronic drum solo to promote their 2017 tour.