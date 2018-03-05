Deerhunter announce 2018 tour dates, featuring new music and new lineup

Deerhunter, photo by Philip Cosores

Deerhunter are hitting the road this summer, but it won’t be just any ole tour. According to the band’s record label, 4AD, the Bradford Cox-led indie rock outfit will debut new songs as well as a new band lineup.

The upcoming dates take place in May and June, beginning with a two-night stand in New York City. Deerhunter will then make their way across the Atlantic, where they’ll play in European cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and Prague. The itinerary also includes festival appearances at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands.

(Read: 10 Songs That Could Easily Be Romantic Comedies)

The new material will likely appear on Deerhunter’s forthcoming album, which they’ve officially started putting together. Per 4AD, the first single is expected this summer. The band’s last full-length was the excellent Fading Frontier from 2015.

Consult the full schedule below.

Deerhunter 2018 Tour Dates:

05/15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere

05/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

05/25 – London, UK @ KOKO

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

05/30 – Besancon, FR @ La Rodia

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song

06/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

06/05 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

06/06 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/12 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal

06/14 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

06/15 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby Open Air Festival