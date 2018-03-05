Deerhunter announce 2018 tour dates, featuring new music and new lineup

Deerhunter are hitting the road this summer, but it won’t be just any ole tour. According to the band’s record label, 4AD, the Bradford Cox-led indie rock outfit will debut new songs as well as a new band lineup.
The upcoming dates take place in May and June, beginning with a two-night stand in New York City. Deerhunter will then make their way across the Atlantic, where they’ll play in European cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and Prague. The itinerary also includes festival appearances at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands.
The new material will likely appear on Deerhunter’s forthcoming album, which they’ve officially started putting together. Per 4AD, the first single is expected this summer. The band’s last full-length was the excellent Fading Frontier from 2015.
Consult the full schedule below.
Deerhunter 2018 Tour Dates:
05/15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere
05/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
05/25 – London, UK @ KOKO
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
05/30 – Besancon, FR @ La Rodia
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song
06/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
06/05 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
06/06 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/12 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal
06/14 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
06/15 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby Open Air Festival