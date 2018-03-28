Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Desert Daze reveals 2018 lineup: Tame Impala, Mercury Rev, and Ty Segall among highlights

Warpaint, Malcolm Mooney of Can, Preoccupations, Chelsea Wolfe, Connan Mockasin are among some of the other names confirmed to play the Southern California festival

by
on March 28, 2018, 2:01pm
0 comments
Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores
Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores

Desert Daze has revealed its preliminary lineup for 2018. The seven edition of the Southern California music festival goes down October 12th-14th in Lake Perris, CA.

The lineup boasts Tame Impala and Mercury Rev (performing their 1998 album Deserter’s Songs in full), along with Warpaint, Ty Segall & White Fence, former Can singer Malcolm Mooney, Preoccupations, Chelsea Wolfe, A Place to Bury Strangers, Pond, Connan Mockasin, Kevin Morby, Earthless, King Khan & The Shrines, Ex-Cult, Mary Lattimore, and JJUUJJUU, amongst others.

A second phase of artists, including additional headliners, will be announced in the near future.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more info.

desert daze Desert Daze reveals 2018 lineup: Tame Impala, Mercury Rev, and Ty Segall among highlights

Previous Story
Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz perform “Qyurryus” on Corden: Watch
No comments