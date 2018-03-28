Desert Daze reveals 2018 lineup: Tame Impala, Mercury Rev, and Ty Segall among highlights

Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores

Desert Daze has revealed its preliminary lineup for 2018. The seven edition of the Southern California music festival goes down October 12th-14th in Lake Perris, CA.

The lineup boasts Tame Impala and Mercury Rev (performing their 1998 album Deserter’s Songs in full), along with Warpaint, Ty Segall & White Fence, former Can singer Malcolm Mooney, Preoccupations, Chelsea Wolfe, A Place to Bury Strangers, Pond, Connan Mockasin, Kevin Morby, Earthless, King Khan & The Shrines, Ex-Cult, Mary Lattimore, and JJUUJJUU, amongst others.

A second phase of artists, including additional headliners, will be announced in the near future.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more info.