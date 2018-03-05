Dirty Projectors announce 2018 summer tour dates

Dirty Projectors, photo by Jason Frank Rothenberg

Save for a few one-off shows, Dirty Projectors didn’t actually tour behind last year’s self-titled album. Perhaps Dave Longstreth was just waiting to put together the right touring party, something he seems to have accomplished as the band has revealed a full schedule for this summer.

After performing at Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti, Dirty Projector’s proper tour will kick off May 12th in San Diego, California. They’ll play venues in Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, as well as festivals like Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Sled Island. The North American leg wraps June 30th in Houston, Texas, after which the band will head to Japan and Europe for a number of concerts. Joining Longstreth in Dirty Projectors’ live band will be Nat Baldwin, Felicia Douglass, Maia Friedman, Mike Johnson, and Kristin Slipp.

A video trailer for the tour also seems to tease new music and uses the phrase “Lamplit Prose.” Is that the name of the tour itself, or perhaps an upcoming effort? We’ll have to wait and see, but you can watch the clip below followed by the band’s full docket.

Dirty Projectors 2018 Tour Dates:

05/11-13 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/15 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

05/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

05/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

06/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/27-29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/09 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

08/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)

08/16–19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

08/20 – Leeds, UK @ Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)

08/21 – London, UK @ Village Underground

08/22 – London, UK @ Village Underground

Watch the video for “Up in Hudson” from Dirty Projectors: