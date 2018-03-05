Dirty Projectors announce 2018 summer tour dates

Save for a few one-off shows, Dirty Projectors didn’t actually tour behind last year’s self-titled album. Perhaps Dave Longstreth was just waiting to put together the right touring party, something he seems to have accomplished as the band has revealed a full schedule for this summer.
After performing at Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti, Dirty Projector’s proper tour will kick off May 12th in San Diego, California. They’ll play venues in Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, as well as festivals like Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Sled Island. The North American leg wraps June 30th in Houston, Texas, after which the band will head to Japan and Europe for a number of concerts. Joining Longstreth in Dirty Projectors’ live band will be Nat Baldwin, Felicia Douglass, Maia Friedman, Mike Johnson, and Kristin Slipp.
A video trailer for the tour also seems to tease new music and uses the phrase “Lamplit Prose.” Is that the name of the tour itself, or perhaps an upcoming effort? We’ll have to wait and see, but you can watch the clip below followed by the band’s full docket.
Dirty Projectors 2018 Tour Dates:
05/11-13 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/15 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
05/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
05/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/29 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)
06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
06/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/27-29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/09 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen
08/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)
08/16–19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/19 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School
08/20 – Leeds, UK @ Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)
08/21 – London, UK @ Village Underground
08/22 – London, UK @ Village Underground
