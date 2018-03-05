Disney premieres first trailer for Mary Poppins sequel: Watch

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins

During tonight’s Academy Awards, Disney offered the first look at its forthcoming live-action Mary Poppins sequel. Watch the first teaser trailer below. The film arrives in theaters on December 25th, 2018.

In Mary Poppins Returns, Emily Blunt has the tall task of following Julie Andrews in playing the film’s titular character. Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda co-stars as Jack, a role likened to Dick van Dyke’s role in the first film.

Marry Poppins Returns serves as a direct sequel to the 1964 film, which won five Academy Awards and was recently selected for preservation in the United States Film Registry. Now adults, “Jane and Michael Banks have experienced a personal loss that results in the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins,” notes The Hollywood Reporter of the film’s plot. “She teams up with her lamplighter friend Jack to help the family.”

Rob Marshall, whose 2002 musical Chicago won the Academy Award for Best Picture, serves as the film’s director. Along with Blunt and Miranda, the formidable cast includes Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw as Jane and Michael, Angela Lansbury as a balloon vendor, Colin Firth as banker William Weatherall Wilkins, Meryl Streep as Mary’s cousin Topsy, and Julie Walters as Ellen the housekeeper. Van Dyke also reprises his role as Bert the chimney sweep.