DJ Esco drops star-studded album, Kolorblind: Stream

Featuring collaborations with Future, ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, and more

on March 30, 2018, 12:49am
DJ Esco, photo via Instagram

Today, DJ Esco releases his new project, Kolorblind. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full below.

DJ Esco is a longtime associate of Future, and the Atlanta MC is featured on all 11 of the album’s tracks. Other contributors include ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rich the Kid, among others. In anticipation of the album’s release, DJ Esco released “Code of Honor” featuring Future and ScHoolboy, and “Walk Thru” featuring Future and Nas.

Kolorblind is Esco’s first project since the Future-hosted mixtape, Project E.T.: Esco Terrestrial, in 2016.

Kolorblind Artwork:

Kolorblind Tracklist:
01. No Slow Money (feat. Future and Young Thug)
02. Xotic (feat. Future, Rich the Kid and Young Thug)
03. Chek (feat. Future)
04. Light Show (feat. Future and Guap Tarantino)
05. Warzone (feat. Future)
06. Walk Thru (feat. Nas and Future)
07. Showed You (feat. Young Thug, Future, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DeJ Loaf)
08. Bring It Out (feat. O.T. Genasis and Future)
09. Code of Honor (feat. Future and ScHoolboy Q)
10. Psychedelik Smoke (feat. Future and Ty Dolla $ign)
11. Fuk Faces (feat. Future)

