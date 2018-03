DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled has announced a new album, along with a massive collaboration that serves as its first single. Father of Ashad marks Khaled’s 11th studio album to date and follows last year’s Grateful. The lead single is entitled, “Top Off”, and features JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and Future. The track is set to premiere Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. EST.

Watch a teaser trailer for “Top Off” and see the single’s artwork featuring Khaled and his son, Ashad: