DMX sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion

DMX is going to prison

DMX is headed back to prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion. Though prosecutors sought the maximum of five years, the Ruff Ryder rapper was sentenced to one year behind bars.

The sentencing comes four months after DMX entered a guilty plea to a tax evasion charge in November. His plea bargain included reducing the charges from 14 counts to just the one, knocking his possible prison time down from 40 years to a max of five. He’ll now serve 365 days, followed by three more years of supervised release.

After failing a drug test while out on bond last August, X checked into a rehab center in New England. The stint apparently did him well, as he not only gained back crucial weight by eating lots of Captain Crunch, but matured enough to take responsibility for his actions. At his sentencing Wednesday, he told the judge that he knew he was too old to be acting so recklessly, and “admitted he hasn’t been thinking straight” (via TMZ).

This won’t be the first time the troubled rapper has spent behind bars, but it will be his longest stint. During the hearing, DMX’s attorney, Murray Richman, showed the judge the video for “Slippin'” to demonstrate how hard life had been for his client. Revisit that clip below.