Donald Glover announces 2018 US arena tour as Childish Gambino

Donald Glover as Childish Gambino, photo by Heather Kaplan

Donald Glover has spent the last few months cooped up on production sets filming movies including Disney’s Han Solo anthology film and live-action remake of The Lion King in addition to the second season of his acclaimed FX series, Atlanta. Come September, however, Glover will get a chance to stretch his legs as he’ll head out on the road to perform a series of concerts as his hip-hop alter ego, Childish Gambino.

Kicking off September 6th in Atlanta, the 13-city tour includes massive gigs at Madison Square Garden in NYC, Chicago’s United Center, and the Forum in Los Angeles. Accompanying Glover for each of the dates will be hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 9th (you can also grab them here).

In addition to the North American dates, Glover has also announced another edition of his “immersive virtual reality, multi-sensory concert experience” known as Pharos, which is set to take place from November 23rd-25th in Auckland, New Zealand.

Glover previously announced his intention to end Childish Gambino, explaining, “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” However, in January he struck a deal with RCA Records that promised to “usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.”

Childish Gambino 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13-14 – London, UK @ Lovebox

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/23-25 – Auckland, NZ @ Pharos

Watch Gambino perform “Terrified” at this year’s Grammy Awards from his latest album, “Awaken My Love!”.