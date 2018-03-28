Donald Glover shares script for “finale” to canceled Deadpool animated TV series

Donald Glover and Deadpool

Up until this past weekend, Donald Glover and his brother Stephen were set to write, produce, and serve as showrunner on an animated Deadpool TV show for FXX. However, the network, Marvel, and the Glovers announced on Sunday that they’d mutually decided to part ways on the project. While many assumed the pending sale of FOX to Disney may have complicated things, others thought Glover had become too busy to work on the show — what with his appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, his work on Atlanta, and his musical endeavors as Childish Gambino.

Glover himself took to Twitter to address the cancellation himself. Proving that he “wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool,” the multi-hyphenate creative posted a 14-page script for the show that appears to have been written after FX had given it the axe. Entitled “Finale”, the episode finds Deadpool hired to protect the last male northern white rhinoceros, Sudan, who died earlier this month. The script makes references to Beyoncé getting her face bitten, fluctuating Bitcoin prices, Fortnite, and the recent gun debate. (After delivering a headshot in a duel, Deadpool says to the camera, “Take notes teachers of America. Someday you’ll have to make a high pressure shot like that”).

Most interesting, however, is an entire scene dedicated to addressing the series’ being scrapped. In it, Deadpool stands alone talking to Sudan as the animal eats some grass. Essentially speaking for Glover, the Merc with a Mouth questions whether his humor style (“It’s more ‘ha-ha, but I’m mad'”) or perhaps even racism led to Marvel pulling the plug. “Do you think they cancelled the show… cause of racism?!” he asks the rhino. “Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too… You’re right. Black Panther.”

The scene also teases jokes made at Marvel’s expense (“All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven year old boys and fifty year old pedophiles. That’s just funny”) and potential episodes, including ones about “goat yoga” and Taylor Swift. In the end, a dejected Deadpool gets existential: “It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. And I guess that place is Freeform.”

Read the entire scene (minus the screen direction) below.

“I mean, I get it. Maybe they just wanna sell toys. And this style of comedy isn’t it. It’s more “ha-ha, but I’m mad.” I get that. Do you think they cancelled the show… cause of racism?! Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week. You’re right. Black Panther. Maybe we were alienating our white audience? No. We did a whole goat yoga episode. Damn. What was it. Nooooo. The Taylor Swift episode? Nah. No. They had to have loved that script. Are you fucking kidding me? That episode’s hilarious! What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven year old boys and fifty year old pedophiles. That’s just funny. They’re cool. They get it. Oh now I’m the asshole? That’s fine Sudan. What do I want?! I want to know why. I want the real story. If you have enough data you can predict the future. That’s all that’s left. Google, Amazon, Facebook. Yeah. Fuck Facebook. Kick ’em while they’re down. It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. And I guess that place is Freeform.”

Here’s the entire script.