Donald Glover’s Deadpool TV series has been canceled

Donald Glover and Deadpool

As Donald Glover’s star continues to rise, more and more opportunities are coming his way. That includes starring roles in the Disney’s Han Solo movie and Lion King remake, as well as a new record deal for his musical moniker Child Gambino and supporting North American tour. Inevitably other projects will fall by the wayside, and apparently that’s the case for an animated Deadpool TV series helmed by Glover.

Last May, FX signed a 10-episode deal for an adult animated series of which Glover and his brother Stephen would write, produce, and serve as showrunners. Now, though, the project has been scraped. In a statement, FX cited “creative differences” as the reason why the network, Marvel, and the Glover brothers mutually agreed to part ways.

According to Deadline, complications stemming from Disney’s pending purchase of FOX may have also impacted production. Until the acquisition is official, the Deadpool series would have to be done with another FOX production entity, as Deadline notes. However, Donald Glover has an overall deal with FX Productions.

Fortunately, fans of Deadpool can still look forward to the sequel to FOX’s theatrical adaption, which hits theaters on May 27th. Watch the latest trailer below.