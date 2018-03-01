Dope director Rick Famuyiwa to adapt graphic novel Black Hole

Rick Famuyiwa, photo by Getty Images

Dope director Rick Famuyiwa has signed on to write and direct Black Hole, an adaptation of Charles Burns’ graphic novel of the same name. As The Playlist notes, the film has been in development since 2005 with names such as David Fincher and Neil Gaiman previously attached to direct and write the adaptation, respectively.

(Read: Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa Won’t Get Deleted)

Black Hole follows a group of Seattle teenagers in the 1970s who contract a mysterious, sexually transmitted disease named “the Bug” which causes physical mutations. Burns wrote and illustrated 12 issues of the graphic novel from 1995 to 2005, winning several awards for his work.

New Regency and Plan B are partnering to produce the film. Famuyima comes aboard after helming the pilot for Showtime’s The Chi and directing HBO’s Emmy-nominated film Confirmation. He is also one of several directors to depart The Flash following creative differences.