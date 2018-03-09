Dr. Dog are leisurely “Buzzing in the Light” on new song: Stream

Dr. Dog, photo by Ryan McMackin

Next month will see Dr. Dog return with a new album called Critical Equation. The 10-track collection is their first featuring new material in five years. It’s also the band’s first featuring the assistance of an outside producer in Gus Seyffert (Bedouine, Michael Kiwanuka).

Thanks in part to the new personnel, here the psych rockers are showcasing a much more mellow touch. Case in point: the latest single, “Buzzing in the Light”, which sounds like a slow, lax day spent out under the baking sun. Take a listen below.

In an interview with Billboard, guitarist Scott McMicken explained Dr. Dog’s softer approach lately:

In general, as a band over the years, we’ve been turning our attention more and more mellower stuff. We’ve been trying to get better at playing slower and deeper songs, ands till try to find a beauty in that. We’re accustomed to a denser arrangement, that’s something we’ve been doing for years. But we’ve been letting in other influences, listening to a lot mellower artists. With every record, we try our hand at a few laid back tunes. It’s something we’ve been really interested in as a band for a while.

Critical Equation hits shelves April 27th via Thirty Tigers. For more, revisit “Listening In” and “Go Out Fighting”. The band will tour the US behind the LP beginning early April.