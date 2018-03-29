Dr. Octagon return with new album Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation: Stream

Dr. Octagon, photo by Photo by Mohammad Gorjestani

On April 6th, Kool Keith, Dan the Automator, and DJ Qbert are seturn with their new album as Dr. Octagon. Titled Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, its available to stream in its entirety one week ahead of schedule over on NPR.

The 11-track collection serves as only the collective’s second full-length to date and long-awaited follow-up to 1996’s classic Dr. Octagonecologyst. It finds the Automator and QBert providing their dynamic boom-bap production for Keith, who takes on the persona of the ominous alien gynecologist Dr. Octagon. Longtime Automator collaborator Del The Funky Homosapien drops in as the LP’s only special guest.

The album was previewed with two early singles, “Octagon Octagon” and “Area 54”, which can be revisited below.

Last year, to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut record, Dr. Octagon reformed for their first-ever live performances. They also appeared for another very rare live show at Consequence of Sound’s SXSW day party earlier this month.

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation Album Artwork:

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation Tracklist:

01. Octagon Octagon

02. Polka Dots

03. Black Hole Son

04. Power Of The World

05. Operation Zero

06. Bear Witness IV

07. Area 54 (IG2)

08. Flying Waterbed (IG4)

09. 3030 Meets The Doc Pt.1

10. Karma Sutra

11. Hollywood Tailswinging