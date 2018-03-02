Dr. Octagon share freaky new song, “Area 54”, from their first new album in 22 years: Stream

In 1996, Kool Keith, Dan the Automator, and DJ Qbert came together as Dr. Octagon to record the zeitgeist-capturing Dr. Octagonecologyst. Last year, they celebrated a reissue of the record with their first-ever live performances as a trio, which, as we learned last month, served also to prologue the announcement of a brand new record, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation.

We’ve previously heard the final boss soundtrack that is “Octagon Octagon”, and now the boys are back with a new single, “Area 54”. As atmospheric as anything in their catalog, the song pairs plinking keys with shuddering horns and what sounds like a chorus of white-sheeted ghosts. Listen to it below.

“Area 54 is the greatest disco in the galaxy,” Dan the Automator says in a statement. He adds, ominously, “The things we ‘haven’t’ seen there…”

Moosebumps arrives on April 6th via Bulk Recordings.

Dr. Octagon have also shared a few tour dates, including three SXSW performances and an April show at the Brooklyn Bowl. Check out the dates below.

Dr. Octagon Tour Dates:

03/11 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Empire)

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (FLOODfest)

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW (Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion)

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Bowl