Dr. Octagon to play rare live show at Consequence of Sound’s SXSW day party

After 22 years, Kool Keith, Dan the Automator, and DJ Qbert have reunited as Dr. Octagon. The trio is set to drop a new album called Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation on April 6th and they’ll be previewing the release with a series of intimate gigs in the coming weeks. One of those dates comes in the form of a surprise appearance at Consequence of Sound’s SXSW day party.

Our day party is part of this year’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion and goes down Thursday, March 15th at Austin’s Historic Scoot Inn. Other scheduled performers include rising indie rockers Hinds and Sunflower Bean and Chicago rapper Kweku Collins.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is free to attend, but please make sure to RSVP.

Check out Dr. Octagon’s new single, “Octagon Octagon”: