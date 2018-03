Noah “40” Shebib, Drake, and Pharrell

Tonight, Drake took a break from playing Fortnight to air a new episode of OVO Sound Radio on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio. Not only that, but the episode featured new music from the Toronto MC in the form of a remix of “Lemon”, the recent collaboration from N.E.R.D. and Rihanna. Take a listen below.

The original version of “Lemon” appears on N.E.R.D.’s reunion album, No_One Ever Really Dies, which was released in December. In January, Drake released a two-track EP called Scary Hours.