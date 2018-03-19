Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly announce co-headlining US tour

Celtic punk rockers Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly are joining forces for a co-headlining US tour this summer. Their first such outing together, the 17-date trek kicks off June 1st in Cleveland includes stops at the Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ; the Forest Hill Stadium in Forest Hills, NY; and the Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec.
Tickets for the shows are now on sale, and you can grab them here.
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly 2018 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/02 – Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Stage
06/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Festival *
06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
06/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/09 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
06/10 – Denver, CO @ Fox Street Compound
06/12 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue
06/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/15 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest
06/16 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
06/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
06/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
* = Dropkick Murphys only