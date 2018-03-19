Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly announce co-headlining US tour

Dropkick Murphys, photo by Debi Del Grande

Celtic punk rockers Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly are joining forces for a co-headlining US tour this summer. Their first such outing together, the 17-date trek kicks off June 1st in Cleveland includes stops at the Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ; the Forest Hill Stadium in Forest Hills, NY; and the Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec.

Tickets for the shows are now on sale, and you can grab them here.

Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly 2018 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/02 – Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Stage

06/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Festival *

06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

06/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/09 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

06/10 – Denver, CO @ Fox Street Compound

06/12 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue

06/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/15 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest

06/16 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

06/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

06/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

* = Dropkick Murphys only