Eddie Vedder at the Oscars

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Academy Awards. He soundtracked this year’s In Memoriam tribute with a performance of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top”. Replay it below.

Head here to see the full list of winners at the 2018 Academy Awards. Sufjan Stevens also took the stage during tonight’s ceremony to perform his Oscar-nominated song “Mystery of Love”, which you can watch here.