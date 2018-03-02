Menu
Eight new David Bowie records to be released in the coming month

A series of vinyl reissues and rarities are forthcoming, including a demo version of "Let's Dance"; the 1977 promotional LP Bowie Now; and two live releases

March 02, 2018
David Bowie
David Bowie is said to have prepared a number of records to be released posthumously. Among the releases to have surfaced in the two-plus years since his death: an EP of unreleased material called No Plan; an archival box set featuring the unreleased album The Gouster; reissues of the Labyrinth and The Man Who Fell to Earth soundtracks; the live album Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974); a repressing of 1971’s Bowpromo; a second archival box set chronicling Bowie’s Berlin trilogy; and an early demo version of “Let’s Dance”.

There’s apparently plenty more still to unearth from Bowie’s vault, as the coming month will bring upwards of eight new records. Two reissues have already been announced for next month: Bowie’s 1971 compilation ChangestoBowie will go back into print on April 13th, followed on April 20th by a vinyl reissue of Aladdin Sane.

Now, comes word of a trio of Bowie records available for Record Store Day 2018 (April 21st). The allotment includes Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78) featuring recordings from Bowie’s “Isolar II tour” at London’s Earls Court on June 30th and July 1st, 1978; a 12-inch single that includes the first-full length version of “Let’s Dance”; and Bowie Now, a rare US only promotional-only LP from 1977, which is receiving its first-ever commercial release.

As if that weren’t enough, the Brooklyn Museum will be selling exclusive Bowie vinyl to coincide with the opening of the David Bowie Is exhibit. Starting today, fans can get ahold of a 7-inch reproduction of Bowie’s 1973 single “Time”/”The Prettiest Star”; a mini-LP dubbed Live in Berlin (1978) featuring eight recordings from Bowie’s May 16th, 1978 concert in Berlin; and a vinyl reissue of Bowie’s 2008 compilation, iSelect. These records are available at the museum gift store from March 2nd to July 15th.

See the artwork and tracklistings for the various releases below:

Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78) Tracklist:

 

Side 1
01. Warszawa
02. “Heroes”
03. What In The World

Side 2
01. Be My Wife
02. The Jean Genie
03. Blackout
04. Sense Of Doubt

Side 3
01. Speed Of Life
02. Sound And Vision
03. Breaking Glass
04. Fame
05. Beauty And The Beast

Side 4
01. Five Years
02. Soul Love
03. Star
04. Hang On To Yourself
05. Ziggy Stardust
06. Suffragette City

Side 5
01. Art Decade
02. Alabama Song
03. Station To Station

Side 6
01. TVC 15
02. Stay
03. Rebel Rebel

Bowie Now Tracklist:

Side 1
01. V-2 Schneider
02. Always Crashing In The Same Car
03. Sons Of The Silent Age
04. Breaking Glass
05. Neuköln

Side 2
01. Speed Of Life
02. Joe The Lion
03. What In The World
04. Blackout
05. Weeping Wall
06. The Secret Life Of Arabia

Live in Berlin (1978) Tracklist:

Side 1
01. “Heroes”
02. Be My Wife
03. Blackout
04. Sense Of Doubt

Side 2
01. Breaking Glass
02. Fame
03. Alabama Song
04. Rebel Rebel

iSelect Tracklist:

Side 1
01. Life On Mars?
02. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing (Reprise)
03. The Bewlay Brothers
04. Lady Grinning Soul
05. Win
06. Some Are

Side 2
01. Teenage Wildlife
02. Repetition
03. Fantastic voyage
04. Loving The Alien
05. Time Will Crawl (MM Remix)
06. Intro/Hang On To Yourself (from Live Santa Monica ’72)

