Eight new David Bowie records to be released in the coming month

David Bowie is said to have prepared a number of records to be released posthumously. Among the releases to have surfaced in the two-plus years since his death: an EP of unreleased material called No Plan; an archival box set featuring the unreleased album The Gouster; reissues of the Labyrinth and The Man Who Fell to Earth soundtracks; the live album Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974); a repressing of 1971’s Bowpromo; a second archival box set chronicling Bowie’s Berlin trilogy; and an early demo version of “Let’s Dance”.
There’s apparently plenty more still to unearth from Bowie’s vault, as the coming month will bring upwards of eight new records. Two reissues have already been announced for next month: Bowie’s 1971 compilation ChangestoBowie will go back into print on April 13th, followed on April 20th by a vinyl reissue of Aladdin Sane.
Now, comes word of a trio of Bowie records available for Record Store Day 2018 (April 21st). The allotment includes Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78) featuring recordings from Bowie’s “Isolar II tour” at London’s Earls Court on June 30th and July 1st, 1978; a 12-inch single that includes the first-full length version of “Let’s Dance”; and Bowie Now, a rare US only promotional-only LP from 1977, which is receiving its first-ever commercial release.
As if that weren’t enough, the Brooklyn Museum will be selling exclusive Bowie vinyl to coincide with the opening of the David Bowie Is exhibit. Starting today, fans can get ahold of a 7-inch reproduction of Bowie’s 1973 single “Time”/”The Prettiest Star”; a mini-LP dubbed Live in Berlin (1978) featuring eight recordings from Bowie’s May 16th, 1978 concert in Berlin; and a vinyl reissue of Bowie’s 2008 compilation, iSelect. These records are available at the museum gift store from March 2nd to July 15th.
See the artwork and tracklistings for the various releases below:
THREE BOWIE DISCS FOR RSD 2018 – “Getting some skin exposure to the blackout…” – Parlophone will be issuing the following three limited edition David Bowie discs for Record Store Day on April 21st. – ~ Welcome To The Blackout (Live London '78) – 3 x LP unreleased live set ~ Let’s Dance (Full-length) – 12” single featuring full length version of the demo and live version ~ Bowie Now – White vinyl LP issue of US promo only compilation with new interior artwork – Go here for more: http://smarturl.it/3DBdiscsRSD2018BNet – #BowieRSD #RSD2018 #BowieVinyl #BowieBlackout #BowieLetsDance #BowieNow
EXCLUSIVE BOWIE VINYL FOR BROOKLYN MUSEUM – “Time, is waiting in the wings…” – Parlophone announces the following three David Bowie exclusives in conjunction with David Bowie is at the @brooklynmuseum – ~ Time (U.S. single edit) / The Prettiest Star – silver vinyl picture sleeve 7” single ~ Live In Berlin (1978) – 8-track orange vinyl mini-LP ~ iSelectBowie – 12-track red vinyl LP – Go here for the full press release: http://smarturl.it/DBisBKMvinylBNet – #DavidBowieIs #davidbowieisbkm #DBisNYTime #DBisNYBerlin78 #BowieiSelect #BowieVinyl
Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78) Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Warszawa
02. “Heroes”
03. What In The World
Side 2
01. Be My Wife
02. The Jean Genie
03. Blackout
04. Sense Of Doubt
Side 3
01. Speed Of Life
02. Sound And Vision
03. Breaking Glass
04. Fame
05. Beauty And The Beast
Side 4
01. Five Years
02. Soul Love
03. Star
04. Hang On To Yourself
05. Ziggy Stardust
06. Suffragette City
Side 5
01. Art Decade
02. Alabama Song
03. Station To Station
Side 6
01. TVC 15
02. Stay
03. Rebel Rebel
Bowie Now Tracklist:
Side 1
01. V-2 Schneider
02. Always Crashing In The Same Car
03. Sons Of The Silent Age
04. Breaking Glass
05. Neuköln
Side 2
01. Speed Of Life
02. Joe The Lion
03. What In The World
04. Blackout
05. Weeping Wall
06. The Secret Life Of Arabia
Live in Berlin (1978) Tracklist:
Side 1
01. “Heroes”
02. Be My Wife
03. Blackout
04. Sense Of Doubt
Side 2
01. Breaking Glass
02. Fame
03. Alabama Song
04. Rebel Rebel
iSelect Tracklist:
Side 1
01. Life On Mars?
02. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing (Reprise)
03. The Bewlay Brothers
04. Lady Grinning Soul
05. Win
06. Some Are
Side 2
01. Teenage Wildlife
02. Repetition
03. Fantastic voyage
04. Loving The Alien
05. Time Will Crawl (MM Remix)
06. Intro/Hang On To Yourself (from Live Santa Monica ’72)