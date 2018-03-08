Elisabeth Moss is covered in blood in the new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 2: Watch

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale is fast approaching, and today (on International Women’s Day), Hulu has shared a new trailer as a preview.

In an interview in January, Elisabeth Moss (Offred) noted how the upcoming episodes would focus on [spoiler] her pregnancy and what it means to be a mother in Gilead’s dystopian society.

“So much of the season is about motherhood,” she told reporters during Hulu’s Television Critics Association press stop. “It’s a bit of a ticking time bomb. And the complications of that are really wonderful to explore…. It’s a dark season. I would say, arguably, it’s darker than season one — if that’s possible.”

The new clip shows us glimpses of perhaps that bomb’s metaphorical explosion. Offred is covered in blood and in the background her voice speaks utter shock: “Seriously? What the actual fuck?”

Watch below.

The first two episodes of the second season will hit Hulu beginning April 25th.