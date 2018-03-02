Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 56: Director Mary Lambert Talks Pet Sematary 1 and 2, Stephen King, and Dale Midkiff’s Sexy Body

The Losers also review the movies and play a little rock, paper, scissors

by
on March 02, 2018, 1:00am
0 comments

“Raise some hell.”

Constant Listeners, it’s time to finally leave the sematary and head to the movie theaters, where there’s a double feature of Mary Lambert’s Pet Sematary and Pet Sematary 2. Even better, the filmmaker herself is in attendance.

Join Losers Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber as they compare the films — including the 2015 documentary — all before they speak to Lambert about the behind-the-scenes secrets. There’s a lot to dig out.

Listen below and return next week for another round of Needful Tweets, Hollywood King, and Bag of Bones. In the meantime, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes. We love those.

Chapters include: Intro, Pet Sematary 1 and 2 Square-Off (3:45), Unearthed and Untold Documentary Review (1:42:00), Final Thoughts (1:48:00), Interview with Mary Lambert (2:01:00), and Outro (2:46:45).

— Listen and Follow: The Kickback

— In Case You Missed It: Pet Sematary Pt. 1

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

No comments