Episode 58: Stephen King’s The Eyes of the Dragon

“I tell tales, not tea leaves.”

Constant Listeners, come journey through the Kingdom of Delain, where one curiously familiar magician has devious plans for King Roland and his family. Don’t drink the wine and save all your napkins, for you may never make it out alive.

Join Losers Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Pfleegor, and Justin Gerber as they make a fellowship into Stephen King’s epic 1984 fantasy novel, The Eyes of the Dragon. Mind you, we’re basing that date on its limited-edition slipcase hardcover.

Chapters include: Intro, History (15:45), The Hook (12:30), Structure and Format (23:30), Heroes and Villains (35:05), The Sematary (1:12:00), Word Processor of the Gods (1:20:50), Poundcake (1:30:00), King’s Dominion (1:35:50), The Humiliation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s Children (1:49:00), Overall Thoughts (1:51:00), Adaptations (1:57:00), and Outro (1:59:00)

