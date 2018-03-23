Menu

Episode 59: The Soul’s Midnight: On Aliens and Government Conspiracies

The Losers look up at the stars and want to believe there's life beyond the skies

by
on March 23, 2018, 11:45am
0 comments

“The Truth is out there, Mulder. But so are lies.”

Constant Listeners, do you think we’re alone in the universe? Have you ever looked up at the stars and wondered if there are eyes beyond the skies, watching us with patience and interest and possibly fear? Does this keep you up at night?

Welcome to the second edition of The Soul’s Midnight, a spinoff episode for The Losers’ Club that hopes to wrestle with all the real-life spooky stuff that lives outside of King’s Dominion. We’ll share our stories, we’ll share your stories. It’ll be a fun experiment.

Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

This week, the Losers head to the dank, dusty basement of the FBI Headquarters, where they’re throwing pencils up at the ceiling and munching on sunflower seeds as they weigh into the possibility of aliens, extraterrestrial life, and government conspiracies.

Listen below if you want to believe.

— To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | Subscribe via iTunesStitcher

— Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: The Kickback

— In Case You Missed It: The Eyes of the Dragon

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Previous Story
Kali Uchis details debut album Isolation, featuring Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Damon Albarn, Tyler, the Creator, and more
Next Story
MoviePass lowers its monthly subscription cost again, this time to just $6.95 a month
No comments