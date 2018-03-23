Episode 59: The Soul’s Midnight: On Aliens and Government Conspiracies

“The Truth is out there, Mulder. But so are lies.”

Constant Listeners, do you think we’re alone in the universe? Have you ever looked up at the stars and wondered if there are eyes beyond the skies, watching us with patience and interest and possibly fear? Does this keep you up at night?

Welcome to the second edition of The Soul’s Midnight, a spinoff episode for The Losers’ Club that hopes to wrestle with all the real-life spooky stuff that lives outside of King’s Dominion. We’ll share our stories, we’ll share your stories. It’ll be a fun experiment.

This week, the Losers head to the dank, dusty basement of the FBI Headquarters, where they’re throwing pencils up at the ceiling and munching on sunflower seeds as they weigh into the possibility of aliens, extraterrestrial life, and government conspiracies.

Listen below if you want to believe.

