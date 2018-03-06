Eric B. and Rakim announce first tour together in 25 years

Legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim have announced their first tour in more than 20 years. The 17-date trek kicks off on April 8th in Boston and stretches into early May. “It’s time to show you,” the duo wrote in a tweet announcing the shows.
The duo first reunited last year for a string of one-off shows commemorating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Paid in Full. However, this marks Eric B. & Rakim’s first full outing together since their initial breakup in 1993.
(Read: 10 Other ’80s Hip-Hop Albums You Should Know)
Eric B. & Rakim 2018 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/15 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
04/17 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
04/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/26 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
04/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
04/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore