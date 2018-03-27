Everclear, Local H, and Marcy Playground are going on tour together

Everclear, Marcy Playground, and Local H teaming up for summer tour

Lest anyone tell you rock is dead, simply point them to Everclear’s remarkably robust Summerland Tour. Now entering into its sixth year, the nostalgia fest has routinely found the ’90s alt rockers behind “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine” recruiting their contemporaries from the era for massive jaunts through the US. Summerland alums include Sugar Ray, Eve 6, Gin Blossoms, and The Toadies, and this year’s lineup stays firmly on brand—joining Everclear will be “Bound For the Floor” rockers Local H and “Sex and Candy” purveyors Marcy Playground.

“This year the Summerland Tour will be a different look at ’90s alternative and the different facets of what it’s about,” says Everclear frontman Art Alexakis. “I think it will be really cool because it’s usually guitar-based, but Marcy Playground is more acoustic-based and Local H is two guys that make a whole lot of beautiful noise. With Everclear, we’re going to play the hits we always play, but we’re also going to mix it up. Every night will be a little different; there’ll be a few surprises every show.”

And though you may enter with tongue planted firmly in cheek, do know that our own writer found herself “verklempt” while covering the 2012 outing. Nostalgia’s a helluva drug, but no amount of lame, cash-grab compilations—of which Everclear is notoriously guilty—can turn Sparkle and Fade into anything but a great, 90s-era rock album.

The 27-date outing kick off in Dallas on May 17th and runs through early July. See the full Summerland itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Summerland 2018 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

05/18 – New Braunfels, TX @ River Road Ice House

05/19 – Buda, TX @ Buck’s Backyard

05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Topgolf

05/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead

05/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks

05/26 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Ampitheater

05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

06/02 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

06/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

06/05 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s

06/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

06/11 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

06/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

06/15 – Waupaca, WI @ Indian Crossing Casino

06/16 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge – Outside Street Fest

06/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC

06/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Skate Plaza

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

06/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

06/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience

07/01 – Big Bear Lake, CA @ The Cave