Filmography: Wes Anderson: Episode Two: “The Dreamer”

Last week, Filmography dug deep into Wes Anderson as “The Comedian” for its inaugural episode. Now, for the second installment, we meet “The Dreamer” as Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, TV Editor Allison Shoemaker, and senior writer Randall Colburn consider the fantastic aspects of Anderson’s work, as seen through the following:
The group breaks down the films’ respective sense of fantasy, look(s), performances, and much more in the second chapter of Filmography’s three-episode inaugural season. We hope you enjoy, and we’ll see you next Friday (4/6) for the season one finale.
[A quick production note, to close: the composer of Fantastic Mr. Fox is Alexandre Desplat, not Mark Mothersbaugh, as quoted near the end of this week’s episode.]