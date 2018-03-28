Freedom comes at a deadly price in first full-length trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 2: Watch

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 trailer

In less than a month, the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu. Already we’ve seen a pair of brief teaser clips, but today brings with it the first official full-length trailer.

As to be expected from the acclaimed program — the first on a streaming platform to win an Emmy for Outstanding Series — the nearly two-minute clip promises blood, betrayal (and its consequences), and more dystopian fare from within Gilead’s walls. There are bleak scenes of group hangings, the demoralized labor force of the colonies, and, of course, protagonist Offred (Elisabeth Moss), whose “liberation” and motherhood will be a major storyline of the newest season. “Is this what freedom looks like?” she asks early on in the trailer.

“So much of the season is about motherhood,” Moss previously told reporters during Hulu’s Television Critics Association press stop. “It’s a bit of a ticking time bomb. And the complications of that are really wonderful to explore…. It’s a dark season. I would say, arguably, it’s darker than season one — if that’s possible.”

Watch below.

The first two episodes of the second season will hit Hulu beginning April 25th. Moss is joined by other cast members Ralph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, and Ralph Fiennes, along with newcomer Bradley Whitford of West Wing fame.