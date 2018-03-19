Flight of the Conchords postpone tour dates after Bret McKenzie breaks hand

Flight of the Conchords, photo by Philip Cosores

For Flight of the Conchords, it’s rehabilitation time. Co-founder Bret McKenzie recently broke two bones in his hand, forcing the band to postpone their ongoing UK tour.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs,” McKenzie said in a statement. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.”

It’s unclear how the injury might affect Flight of the Conchords’ forthcoming HBO special. The special was to be taped during the UK tour with a premiere date scheduled for May. We’ve reached out to representatives of HBO for more information.