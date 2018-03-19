Flight of the Conchords postpone tour dates after Bret McKenzie breaks hand

For Flight of the Conchords, it’s rehabilitation time. Co-founder Bret McKenzie recently broke two bones in his hand, forcing the band to postpone their ongoing UK tour.
“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs,” McKenzie said in a statement. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.”
It’s unclear how the injury might affect Flight of the Conchords’ forthcoming HBO special. The special was to be taped during the UK tour with a premiere date scheduled for May. We’ve reached out to representatives of HBO for more information.
Flight of the Conchords 2018 Tour Dates:
03/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
03/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
03/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
03/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
03/25 – Dublin, IE @ The 3Arena
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
03/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
03/29 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
03/30 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/01 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena
04/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
04/03 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena