Flying Lotus shares seven new songs, including Blade Runner short film tracks: Stream

Flying Lotus, photo by Maarten de Boer

Today, Flying Lotus has taken to SoundCloud to upload not one, not two, but seven new songs.

Of the bunch, six are taken from his soundtrack to Blade Runner Black Out 2022, last year’s anime prequel to the Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049. They include arrangements like the restless “Smasher”, the mystery-inducing “Broken Night”, and the ambient “More Human”.

The seventh is a dramatic, strings-assisted cut called “Choo Choo”. A collaboration with Blade Runner 2049 associate Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, it’s an outtake from the new sci-fi thriller Perfect. The film was directed by Eddie Alcazar, with whom FlyLo has teamed up before in the past, and presented by Steven Soderbergh; it had its premiere over the weekend at South By Southwest. FlyLo is listed as an executive producer for the feature as well as appears in it as the “Keeper” character.

Hear all seven tracks below.

FlyLo’s last full-length was You’re Dead! from 2013. He’s been busy lately, however, appearing in Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “Family Feud” music video and working on Herbie Hancock’s upcoming album alongside Kendrick Lamar and Thundercat. The artist born Steven Ellison is also set to appear at David Lynch’s New York edition of Festival of Disruption.