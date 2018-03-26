Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Future and Schoolboy Q link up with DJ Esco for new single “Code of Honor”: Stream

Future's longtime producer drops a new album, Kolorblind, this Friday

by
on March 26, 2018, 1:35pm
0 comments
Future and Schoolboy Q team up with DJ Esco for "Code of Honor"
Future and Schoolboy Q team up with DJ Esco for "Code of Honor"

Future’s long-time producer DJ Esco takes the lead on new single “Code of Honor”, though Future himself pops in for a verse alongside Schoolboy Q. Esco’s shared a wild music video along with the song, in which he quits his job at a gas station in favor of hitting up what looks to be a killer house party. Who can blame him?

BMX bikes, slick cars, glittering bling, and one of those freaky, paper mache heads set the scene as the trio rhymes in front of a mansion with an epic downtown view. The single appears on Esco’s upcoming Kolorblind, which arrives this Friday, March 30th, via Freebandz/Epic Records. Watch it below.

DJ Esco and Future last collaborated on 2016’s Project E.T.: Esco Terrestrial. Future, who just released new track “I.C.W.N.T.”, is also curating the soundtrack for Director X’s upcoming Superfly reboot. Schoolboy Q, meanwhile, is hitting the road with Kendrick Lamar’s The Championship Tour come May.

Previous Story
Stephen Malkmus on 30th anniversary Pavement reunion: “I’m not so keen on it”
Next Story
The Office’s Scranton Strangler focus of new mini murder documentary from NBC: Watch
No comments