FYF Fest reveals 2018 lineup: My Bloody Valentine, Florence & The Machine, and Janet Jackson to headline

My Bloody Valentine

FYF Fest has revealed its 2018 lineup. The annual summer music festival returns to Los Angeles’ Exposition from July 21st-22nd.

The impressive lineup is led by My Bloody Valentine’s first North American performance in five years. Other notable acts include Florence and the Machine, Janet Jackson, and Future, The xx, St. Vincent, Glassjaw, The Breeders, Charlotte Gainsburg, Destroyer, and Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks.

Also playing are Nils Frahm, Kali Uchis, Mount Kimbie, Rhye, Car Seat Headrest, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Internet, Protomartyr, Lucy Dacus, Sudan Archives, serpentwithfeet, Lena Willikens, Skating Polly, and Lawrence Rothman, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6th at 12:00 p.m. PST. You can also grab them here.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of FYF Fest, but first since the departure of founder Sean Carlson. Concert promoter Goldenvoice purchased Carlson’s ownership stake following accusations of sexual misconduct. Responsibility for the festival’s booking now rests on Jennifer Yacoubian, a longtime Goldenvoice employee who also does shows for popular LA venues the Shrine Auditorium and the El Rey Theatre. By the looks of it, she did a pretty stellar job.