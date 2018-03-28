Garbage announce 20th anniversary reissue of Version 2.0

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Garbage’s landmark sophomore album, Version 2.0, and the band is commemorating the milestone with a deluxe reissue.
Due out June 22nd, the expanded set includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with 10 B-sides from the era. One of those B-Sides is “Lick the Pavement”, which is streaming below to coincide with today’s announcement.
The standard remastered album is available on CD or orange 2LP, while the deluxe edition with bonus tracks is available in a very special 3LP package with poster and stickers, or as a double CD. Both the standard edition and the deluxe edition will also be available digitally to purchase or stream. Pre-orders are ongoing here.
Version 2.0 Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:
Disc 1 – Version 2.0 remaster
01. Temptation Waits
02. I Think I’m Paranoid
03. When I Grow Up
04. Medication
05. Special
06. Hammering in My Head
07. Push It
08. The Trick Is to Keep Breathing
09. Dumb
10. Sleep Together
11. Wicked Ways
12. You Look So Fine
Disc 2 – Bonus tracks
01. Can’t Seem To Make You Mine
02. 13x Forever
03. Deadwood
04. Get Busy With The Fizzy
05. Soldier Through This
06. Thirteen
07. Lick The Pavement
08. Medication (Acoustic)
09. Tornado
10. Afterglow
Garbage is also due to play a series of full album performances of Version 2.0. Thus far, the dates are limited to the UK, but in a recent interview with Kyle Meredith With…, frontwoman Shirley Manson said the band also play some shows in the US.
Garbage 2018 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre
09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/07 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gate Arena
09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena
09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1
09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute
09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Additionally, Garbage is set to release a brand new album in 2019.
