Garbage announce 20th anniversary reissue of Version 2.0

Garbage

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Garbage’s landmark sophomore album, Version 2.0, and the band is commemorating the milestone with a deluxe reissue.

Due out June 22nd, the expanded set includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with 10 B-sides from the era. One of those B-Sides is “Lick the Pavement”, which is streaming below to coincide with today’s announcement.

The standard remastered album is available on CD or orange 2LP, while the deluxe edition with bonus tracks is available in a very special 3LP package with poster and stickers, or as a double CD. Both the standard edition and the deluxe edition will also be available digitally to purchase or stream. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Version 2.0 Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1 – Version 2.0 remaster

01. Temptation Waits

02. I Think I’m Paranoid

03. When I Grow Up

04. Medication

05. Special

06. Hammering in My Head

07. Push It

08. The Trick Is to Keep Breathing

09. Dumb

10. Sleep Together

11. Wicked Ways

12. You Look So Fine

Disc 2 – Bonus tracks

01. Can’t Seem To Make You Mine

02. 13x Forever

03. Deadwood

04. Get Busy With The Fizzy

05. Soldier Through This

06. Thirteen

07. Lick The Pavement

08. Medication (Acoustic)

09. Tornado

10. Afterglow

Garbage is also due to play a series of full album performances of Version 2.0. Thus far, the dates are limited to the UK, but in a recent interview with Kyle Meredith With…, frontwoman Shirley Manson said the band also play some shows in the US.

Garbage 2018 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gate Arena

09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena

09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute

09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Additionally, Garbage is set to release a brand new album in 2019.

