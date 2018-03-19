Menu
GAS announces new album, Rausch, plus live shows North America

Wolfgang Voigt has also shared a trailer announcing the project

on March 19, 2018, 1:15pm
GAS, photo by UNLAND
GAS, the moniker of ambient purveyor Wolfgang Voigt, has just announced a new album, Rausch. The LP follows last year’s Narkopop, which was Voigt’s first release under the name in 17 years.

Voigt’s released a trailer to accompany the album announcement. In it, a staticky cloud of noise hosts a thrumming beat and some droning synths that, in true GAS fashion, soon take on a dark, malevolent air.

Rausch arrives on May 18th via Kompakt, and the week before its release Voigt will debut the composition at the Kölner Philharmonie in his hometown of Cologne, Germany. Before that, he’ll play a series of shows that include stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Watch the trailer and see the full list of dates below.

GAS 2018 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
03/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/25 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/27 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
03/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Art Institute of Chicago
04/06 – Istanbul, TR @ Sónar Istanbul
05/09 – Cologne, DE @ Kölner Philharmonie
05/19 – Kiev, UK @ Strichka Festival

