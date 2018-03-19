GAS announces new album, Rausch, plus live shows North America

GAS, photo by UNLAND

GAS, the moniker of ambient purveyor Wolfgang Voigt, has just announced a new album, Rausch. The LP follows last year’s Narkopop, which was Voigt’s first release under the name in 17 years.

Voigt’s released a trailer to accompany the album announcement. In it, a staticky cloud of noise hosts a thrumming beat and some droning synths that, in true GAS fashion, soon take on a dark, malevolent air.

Rausch arrives on May 18th via Kompakt, and the week before its release Voigt will debut the composition at the Kölner Philharmonie in his hometown of Cologne, Germany. Before that, he’ll play a series of shows that include stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Watch the trailer and see the full list of dates below.

GAS 2018 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/27 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Art Institute of Chicago

04/06 – Istanbul, TR @ Sónar Istanbul

05/09 – Cologne, DE @ Kölner Philharmonie

05/19 – Kiev, UK @ Strichka Festival