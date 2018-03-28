Gorillaz debut new song “Hollywood” in Chile: Watch

Gorillaz, photo by Ben Kaye

A new Gorillaz album is apparently coming in 2018, and we may have gotten a sneak peak during the band’s recent gig in Santiago, Chile.

Entitled “Hollywood”, the track’s existence was first mentioned by Damon Albarn in an interview with Billboard last October. Since then, the band has occasionally played it live as part of their pre-show rehearsals, but the song didn’t make its official debut until last week’s gig in Chile. Check out footage below.

According to Albarn, “Hollywood” was written in the city for which its named. It follows another recent track called “Idaho” — which, as you may have guessed, was written by Albarn while in Idaho. That track was performed in concert a few times late last year, and you can see footage of that below.

Albarn’s Gorillaz co-collaborator, artist Jamie Hewlett, previously said that their next album would mark a “new direction” for the band. “I’m inventing a new style for the next Gorillaz album,” he explained. “Damon started to send me demos for new songs quite early on and that’s exciting, to hear the new direction.” The as-yet-untitled LP will mark Gorillaz’s sixth album to date and follow last year’s Humanz.