Graspop Metal Meeting’s 2018 lineup is a mecca for hard rock and heavy metal fans

Axl Rose, Marilyn Manson, and Maynard James Keenan

Graspop Metal Meeting is an annual heavy metal festival that goes down in Dessel, Belgium. This year’s lineup was announced today, and it’s really something to behold.

Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and Volbeat will each headline a night of the four-day festival, which goes down June 21st-24th. Other notable acts include Marilyn Manson, Judas Priest, A Perfect Circle, Megadeth, Avenged Sevenfold, Ghost, Rise Against, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Kreator, Meshuggah, Baroness, Neuorsis, Dead Cross, Body Count, Underoath, The Darkness, Wolves in the Throne Room, and L7, among others.

Tickets are now available via the festival’s website.