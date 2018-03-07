Great Scott!: Spend four days living inside the worst Back to the Future movie

Back to the Future III

Back to the Future is one of the most iconic popcorn flicks of all time, a charming and thrilling romp with likable characters and an incest subplot. Back to the Future 2 is an interesting, yet flawed, follow up, while the film’s third entry, in which Marty and Doc square off against cowboys in the wild west, is better off left in the past. It’s surprising, then, that someone would build an entire weekend experience around it, but, hey, nostalgia’s a helluva drug. Meet Back to 1885: A Fan Adventure.

But, hey, a weekend in idyllic northern California sounds fun, no matter the theme. Guests are invited to Columbia, CA, a historic gold rush town that will transform itself into 1885 Hill Valley from September 6th through 9th. You’ll stay in an 19th century hotel, dance at an old-timey party, and ride the Sierra #3 steam locomotive used in the film, which you’ll then watch “under the stars.” (I know it’s off-theme, but they should really just show the first one.)

(Read: 30 Years of Back to the Future: A Timeless Masterpiece)

Guests can also “pan for real gold,” which can hopefully then be applied towards the whopping $880 ticket price. That’s apiece, by the way, though it does cover four nights in a hotel and all the other activities, which include chuck wagon meals and your choice between a “Jules Verne adventure underground” or “a lightning-speed zip line stunt” from the area’s makeshift clock tower. A surprise appearance by Mary Steenburgen? One can only dream.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the event’s website.

Let’s just hope this kid doesn’t show up.