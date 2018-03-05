Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste decries lack of “value” put on live music: “We’re on the verge of a drought”

Last month, pop artist Grimes described the music industry as “trash.” Now, Grizzly Bear‘s Ed Droste has some fire of his own to spit. In an Instagram story posted to his personal account last night, Droste declared it “fucked,” then proceeded to lament the lack of value put on a musician’s live show.

The band kicked off a tour of Australia and New Zealand in support of last year’s Painted Ruins this past weekend, but, according to Droste, “despite huge crowds down under we are basically losing money.”

He continued: “People always ask: Why aren’t you coming to ‘Perth’, ‘Singapore’, ‘Quito’….And I’m trying to explain there is no value put on live music anymore. We feel it’s important to bring with us the fullest show we can with all the live instruments and a good light show. But now, when you cut out record sales and we haven’t had a car commercial in ages, we literally lose money.”

Droste said that all “mid tier or lower” bands are dealing with the same issues, blaming the “dying industry” for only throwing its weight behind a handful of pop stars. “Enjoy it while it lasts,” he added, noting that he believes we’re on the verge of “a live music drought.” Lacking that, it’s probably not crazy to expect a lot less fireworks onstage for anyone who’s not a bonafide hitmaker.

Regardless, Grizzly Bear has a robust, festival-heavy tour schedule lined up for 2018. This includes a co-headlining tour with Spoon that’s set to kick off in June. Pairing up with another established act, one imagines, should help mitigate what are no doubt astronomical costs.

Read Droste’s full statement below, followed by the band’s touring itinerary for the year.

Grizzly Bear 2018 Tour Dates:

03/06-07 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival

03/09 – Parkville, AU @ Melbourne Zoo

03/10 – Bridport, AU @ A Festival Called Panama

03/11 – Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Queensland Performing Arts Centre

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/31 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/16 – North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center (MASS MoCA)

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

06/19 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn ^

06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ^

06/26 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest ^

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewery ^

08/01 – Diepholz, DE @ Appletree Garden Festival

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

08/14 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/17 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival

08/18-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

^ = w/ Spoon