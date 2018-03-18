Hannibal Buress kicked off stage at Loyola University after joking about priests molesting kids

Hannibal Buress, photo by Amanda Koellner

Leave it to Hannibal Buress to book a show at a Catholic university and open his set by making a joke about the Catholic Church’s dark history of child molestation.

The administration of Loyola University Chicago didn’t take kindly to Buress’ comments, as they cut off his set after just five minutes. Prior to getting the boot, the comedian shared an email he received from the school asking him to refrain from cursing or topics including sexual assault. “Bitch ass old people, I can project,” Buress reportedly said before dropping this whopper: “Y’all fuck kids, right?”

After an extended 15-minute break, Buress was allowed to return to the stage and continue his set.

Buress previously made headlines when he addressed Bill Cosby’s own allegations of sexual assault during a comedy routine in 2014. Noting Cosby’s reputation for “talking down” to young black men about their way of dressing and lifestyle, Buress responded by saying, “Yeah, but you raped women, Bill Cosby, so that kind of brings you down a couple notches.” He then encouraged everyone to “Google ‘Bill Cosby rape.” Buress’ comments went viral and brought renewed scrutiny to Cosby.

😂😂😂. Weird way to celebrate sweet 16. https://t.co/uO3qRoMooA — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) March 18, 2018

Fresh off celebrating a sweet 16 appearance Loyola kicks Hannibal Buress off stage for exposing their asses and joking about the Catholic Church, this is absolutely nuts they’re digging themselves a huge hole — el pescador (@justyn_fisher) March 18, 2018

sorry about bureaucratic shit @hannibalburess but thx for like 5 mins pic.twitter.com/d9H2ZkLBzQ — Maggie Brabec™ (@BrabecMaggie) March 18, 2018

Loyola: "we are a Catholic school, please no profanity or offensiveness" Hannibal: "y'all fuck kids, right?"@hannibalburess — Tai Chi Latte (@adamscahmics) March 18, 2018