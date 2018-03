Westworld Season 2 trailer

In a little less than a month — April 22nd, to be exact — the second season of Westworld premieres on HBO. In anticipation, a new trailer has been released. It’s soundtracked by a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped box” by series composer Ramin Djawadi.

Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris returns to the wild frontier, ready to spar with newcomers to the cast like Katja Herbers, Jonathan Tucker, and Neil Jackson.

This is a developing story…