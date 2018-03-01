Here’s who’s playing the final Vans Warped Tour

Vans Warped Tour, the long-running emo/punk touring festival, will hold its final edition this summer. After 24 years, “an evolving summer festival industry, a shrinking pool of bands, and declining ticket sales amongst its teenage demographic” has led Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman to end the festival.

The lineup for the final Warped Tour was unveiled today, and appropriately, many past performers are returning to bid the festival adieu. That includes Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41, The Used, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Underoath, All Time Low, Frank Turner, Bowling For Soup, Silverstein, Everytime I Die, The Maine, Mayday Parade, Knuckle Puck, The Amity Affliction, and Motionless In White.

Vans’ Warped Tour consists of 38 dates spanning from June 21st to August 5th. See the full itinerary, including their respective lineups, here. And grab tickets here.