Hinds share catchy new single, “The Club”: Stream

Hinds, photo by Neelam Khan Vela

Spanish indie quartet Hinds announced their follow-up to 2016’s Leave Me Alone in January. Titled I Don’t Run, the album aims to mesh the band’s ramshackle charm with a bit of inward reflection. We heard a taste of the approach with self-deprecating lead single “New For You”, and now the band has followed it up with album opener “The Club”.

Cartwheeling guitar licks skate over the cut’s driving rhythm section as the band’s off-kilter harmonies appeal to a bummed-out friend. “I wanna show you it’s cool to grow up,” the girls sing in a song that exudes a subtle melancholy in its message of positivity.

“When we wrote ‘The Club’ and first listened to it we couldn’t believe that we hadn’t write it before and that we hadn’t been listening to it for years,” the band said in a press statement. “A friend said that it is more Hinds than Hinds themselves hahah. That’s why we chose putting it as the track 1 of the album. From now on it’s our presentation card.”

Listen to it below.

I Don’t Run is due out April 6th via Mom + Pop.

After appearing at Consequence of Sound’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at SXSW next week, the band will play a series of co-headlining dates with Albert Hammond Jr. before heading overseas. In May, they’ll return to the US for more touring. See the band’s full itinerary below.

Hinds 2018 Tour Dates:

03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas *

03/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

04/17 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

04/20 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

05/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/11 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern (Canadian Music Week)

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/12-15 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

* = w/ Albert Hammond Jr.