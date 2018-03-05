Hinds share catchy new single, “The Club”: Stream

Spanish indie quartet Hinds announced their follow-up to 2016’s Leave Me Alone in January. Titled I Don’t Run, the album aims to mesh the band’s ramshackle charm with a bit of inward reflection. We heard a taste of the approach with self-deprecating lead single “New For You”, and now the band has followed it up with album opener “The Club”.
Cartwheeling guitar licks skate over the cut’s driving rhythm section as the band’s off-kilter harmonies appeal to a bummed-out friend. “I wanna show you it’s cool to grow up,” the girls sing in a song that exudes a subtle melancholy in its message of positivity.
“When we wrote ‘The Club’ and first listened to it we couldn’t believe that we hadn’t write it before and that we hadn’t been listening to it for years,” the band said in a press statement. “A friend said that it is more Hinds than Hinds themselves hahah. That’s why we chose putting it as the track 1 of the album. From now on it’s our presentation card.”
I Don’t Run is due out April 6th via Mom + Pop.
After appearing at Consequence of Sound’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at SXSW next week, the band will play a series of co-headlining dates with Albert Hammond Jr. before heading overseas. In May, they’ll return to the US for more touring. See the band’s full itinerary below.
Hinds 2018 Tour Dates:
03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas *
03/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *
04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
04/17 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
04/19 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
04/20 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
04/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
04/29 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
05/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/11 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern (Canadian Music Week)
05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
05/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
05/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/12-15 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
* = w/ Albert Hammond Jr.