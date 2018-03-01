Iceage announce new album, Beyondless, share Sky Ferreira collaboration “Pain Killer”: Stream

Iceage, photo by Steve Gullick

Iceage returned in February with a song called “Catch It”. Turns out the single is off the Copenhagen outfit’s newly announced fourth studio album, Beyondless, due out May 4th through Matador Records.

The 10-track effort follows 2014’s acclaimed Plowing Into the Field and is said to see Iceage “finally catching up with their ambition, all the while retaining the rich character of the band’s brash beginnings.” It was recorded all-analog by Mattias Glavå at Kungsten Studios in Sweden and features production from the band with assistance from Nis Bysted. Additional instruments (violin, trumpet, saxophones, trombones) were also brought in during the sessions.

To coincide with the album news, the punk group — that’s Elias Bender Rønnenfelt (vocals, lyrics), Jakob Tvilling Pless (bass), Dan Kjær Nielsen (drums), and Johan Wieth (guitar) — have shared “Pain Killer”, a collaboration with Sky Ferreira. Hear it below.

Beyondless Album Artwork:

Beyondless Tracklist:

01. Hurrah

02. Pain Killer

03. Under the sun

04. The day the music dies

05. Plead the fifth

06. Catch it

07. Thieves like us

08. Take it all

09. Showtime

10. Beyondless

Iceage have also mapped out new concert residencies in the cities of New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. Set for March and April, they come just a few weeks before the band is set to embark on its previously announced North American tour.

Iceage 2018 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kinfolk

03/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kinfolk

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Babycastles

03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Project Robot

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

04/03 – Kyoto, JP @ Metro

04/06 – Tokyo, JP @ Duo

04/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Vacant

05/02 – Copenhagen, DE @ Hotel Cecil

05/04 – Berlin, DE @ Private Club

05/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Bitterzoet

05/06 – Brussels, BE @ La Nuit De Botanique

05/07 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

05/08 – London, UK @ Scala

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum

05/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

05/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

06/07 – Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall *

06/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

06/09 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival *

06/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria *

06/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

06/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto *

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

06/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

06/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *

06/25 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

06/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

* = w/ Mary Lattimore

Punk icon Richard Hell also wrote an essay on the new album titled, “The New Iceage”:

I can totally imagine myself as a kid lying in my closed-door room in the dark, listening to this band and getting what I need, the way a band can make a person feel seen and bring confidence, sometimes even represent an ideal. Or maybe I’m already all defiant and self-certain, and I identify with Iceage because they are too, and they’re who I want to represent me in music. It’s a weird combination of qualities that a rock and roll band and their recordings presents to their young crowd, imparts to them. The music being pure emotion, the strong emotions of youth—anger, sadness, contempt, longing—as well as energy and sex, and the band’s demonstration that it gracefully owns and provides those things, consoling their followers in all the confusion.

What is it that Iceage in particular brings? A large number of extraordinary things. (Poetry! But more about that later.) The band members were childhood friends, which is always good news. They’re like a small urban gang, faithful to each other, suspicious of outsiders (of which music journalists like me are the most suspect examples). At the same time, they seem mature and competent, which is almost too much to hope for. They not only play and compose well, but the production of their records, from the very beginning, and at the music’s most chaotic, is impeccable. Their presentation is as hardcore anarchic as any, but much better played, mixed, and recorded than most.

And then there’s the poetry and the intelligence. The members of Iceage are not only smart but hyper literate. Interviews with E. Rønnenfelt, the lead singer and lyricist of the band, find him mentioning Carson McCullers, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter; Georges Bataille, Story of the Eye; Peter Shaffer’s Equus; Mishima, The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea; Genet’s Thief’s Journal and Miracle of the Rose; The Torture Garden by Octave Mirbeau; Henry Miller on Writing; and James Agee’s A Death in the Family, and that’s in a total of four interviews. It’s not that he flaunts it; he’s simply honest and naturally acknowledges it.

The lyrics of Iceage songs have the most sophisticated vocabulary I can remember finding in rock music. Here’s a favorite example, from “Pain Killer” on the new album:

Praying at the altar of your legs and feet

Your saliva is a drug so bittersweet

I’ll arrogate what’s there to take

In an evanescent embrace

…“Arrogate”??? I half know the word, but I had to look it up to be certain. It means “to claim or seize without justification.” It’s funny because its Latin root also underlies the word “arrogant,” which one might be tempted to apply to Rønnenfelt for the contempt he shows for people who try to understand him. But I sympathize. It is extremely annoying to be characterized by other people. And the shading of meaning of the word “arrogate” brings a subtlety to those lyrics of his that “take” or “seize” or “claim” wouldn’t. Frankly, though, what I really like about those lines is the concept of praying to his lover’s feet. That’s good. It makes me think of a similar instance in another poet, Charles Baudelaire, who wrote in his “Hymn to Beauty”:

Who cares if you come from paradise or hell,

appalling Beauty, artless and monstrous scourge,

if only your eyes, your smile or your foot reveal

the infinite I love and have never known?