Jack White defends concert cell phone ban: “I want people to live in the moment”

Jack White, photo by Joshua Mellin

Next month, Jack White’s embarking on a massive North American tour in support of new album Boarding House Reach, but don’t expect to see any of his shredding on your Facebook feed. White recently announced that he’s banning cell phones from every non-festival stop on the jaunt, a decision that’s bound to infuriate more than a few fans.

“No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed,” reads White’s decree. “We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.” Those who bring their phones to the show will need to lock them away in Yondr pouches while in the venue.

In a new interview with the Toronto Star, White defendsedthe ban, pointing out how no one uses their cellphones at movies, church, or “the symphony.” He continued, “I want people to live in the moment, and it’s funny that the easiest way to rebel is to tell people to turn off their phones.” Read his full comments below.

“I was hoping it would be more of an art project. I wanted to surprise people. I thought it would be great if people showed up and they found out right when they got there that there were these pouches for the phones. I thought it would excite them and possibly make some of them upset. But it’s funny. I go to movies and everyone turns their phone off. You go to the symphony, there’s no phones. Church, no phones. There’s all these places where it’s already happening. So let’s try a rock ’n’ roll concert and see what happens.

I want people to live in the moment, and it’s funny that the easiest way to rebel is to tell people to turn off their phone. If your phone is that important to you that you can’t live without it for two hours then I don’t know. Maybe it’s time to see a therapist.”

White’s distaste for glowing devices at his concerts isn’t a new thing. Below, watch him discuss the topic with Conan O’Brien during a 2014 interview.