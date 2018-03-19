Jack White makes live return with intimate concerts at Third Man Records: Setlist

This past week, Jack White returned to the stage for his first live performances in nearly two years. The veteran rocker previewed his new solo album, Boarding House Reach, with a series of intimate performances at White’s Third Man Records HQ in Nashville, Tennessee. Phones and recording devices were strictly prohibited, but fans did post two of the night’s setlists via Setlist.fm.
The first show, which took place on March 15th, saw the live debut of several tracks from Boarding House Reach, including “Over and Over”, “Connected By Love”, “Respect Commander”, and “Ice Station Zebra”, along with White Stripes songs including “Cannon”, “We’re Going To Be Friends”, and “Ball and Biscuit”, The Dead Weather’s “I Cut Like A Buffalo’, and The Raconteurs’ “Steady, as She Goes”.
White returned to the stage the following night and opened the show with “Battle Cry”, an instrumental he wrote for the sporting good company Warstic, of which White is a co-owner. He also played White Stripes songs like “Fell in Love With a Girl”, “Catch Hells Blues”, “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground”, “Hello Operator”, and “Seven Nation Army”.
See both setlists below. You can find more photos from the concerts at Third Man Records’ website.
White was accompanied on stage by his new backing band featuring Carla Azar on drums, Quincy McCrary and Neal Evans on keys, and Dominic Davis on bass guitar.
Setlist #1:
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)
Over and Over and Over (Live Debut)
Corporation (Live Debut)
Hypocritical Kiss
Connected by Love (Live Debut)
Cannon (The White Stripes song)
John the Revelator (Blind Willie Johnson cover)
Love Interruption
Lazaretto
Respect Commander (Live Debut)
I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)
Why Walk A Dog? (Live Debut)
We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)
What’s Done Is Done (Live Debut)
Encore:
Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)
Ice Station Zebra (Live Debut)
Sixteen Saltines
Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)
Setlist #2:
Battle Cry (Live Debut)
Wasting My Time (The White Stripes song)
Over and Over and Over
Why Walk A Dog?
Corporation
Fell in Love With a Girl (The White Stripes song)
Connected by Love
Catch Hell Blues (The White Stripes song)
Little Bird (The White Stripes song)
Blunderbuss
Missing Pieces
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)
Hypermisophoniac (Live Debut)
Ice Station Zebra
Hello Operator (The White Stripes song)
Respect Commander
Sixteen Saltines
I’m Slowly Turning Into You (The White Stripes song)
Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)
This coming week, White will play three more intimate album release shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London. Then in April, he’ll embark on a proper world headlining tour. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Jack White 2018 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
03/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/28 – London, UK @ The Garage
04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
04/23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
05/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ XFest at KeyBank Pavilion
06/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica
06/07 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
06/08 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/23 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
06/26 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
06/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/06 – Rouen, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/15 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/08 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
08/11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan