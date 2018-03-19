Jack White makes live return with intimate concerts at Third Man Records: Setlist

Jack White, photo by David James Swanson

This past week, Jack White returned to the stage for his first live performances in nearly two years. The veteran rocker previewed his new solo album, Boarding House Reach, with a series of intimate performances at White’s Third Man Records HQ in Nashville, Tennessee. Phones and recording devices were strictly prohibited, but fans did post two of the night’s setlists via Setlist.fm.

The first show, which took place on March 15th, saw the live debut of several tracks from Boarding House Reach, including “Over and Over”, “Connected By Love”, “Respect Commander”, and “Ice Station Zebra”, along with White Stripes songs including “Cannon”, “We’re Going To Be Friends”, and “Ball and Biscuit”, The Dead Weather’s “I Cut Like A Buffalo’, and The Raconteurs’ “Steady, as She Goes”.

White returned to the stage the following night and opened the show with “Battle Cry”, an instrumental he wrote for the sporting good company Warstic, of which White is a co-owner. He also played White Stripes songs like “Fell in Love With a Girl”, “Catch Hells Blues”, “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground”, “Hello Operator”, and “Seven Nation Army”.

See both setlists below. You can find more photos from the concerts at Third Man Records’ website.

White was accompanied on stage by his new backing band featuring Carla Azar on drums, Quincy McCrary and Neal Evans on keys, and Dominic Davis on bass guitar.

Setlist #1:

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

Over and Over and Over (Live Debut)

Corporation (Live Debut)

Hypocritical Kiss

Connected by Love (Live Debut)

Cannon (The White Stripes song)

John the Revelator (Blind Willie Johnson cover)

Love Interruption

Lazaretto

Respect Commander (Live Debut)

I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)

Why Walk A Dog? (Live Debut)

We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)

What’s Done Is Done (Live Debut)

Encore:

Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)

Ice Station Zebra (Live Debut)

Sixteen Saltines

Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)

Setlist #2:

Battle Cry (Live Debut)

Wasting My Time (The White Stripes song)

Over and Over and Over

Why Walk A Dog?

Corporation

Fell in Love With a Girl (The White Stripes song)

Connected by Love

Catch Hell Blues (The White Stripes song)

Little Bird (The White Stripes song)

Blunderbuss

Missing Pieces

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

Hypermisophoniac (Live Debut)

Ice Station Zebra

Hello Operator (The White Stripes song)

Respect Commander

Sixteen Saltines

I’m Slowly Turning Into You (The White Stripes song)

Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

This coming week, White will play three more intimate album release shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London. Then in April, he’ll embark on a proper world headlining tour. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Jack White 2018 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

03/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/28 – London, UK @ The Garage

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

04/23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/01 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

05/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ XFest at KeyBank Pavilion

06/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica

06/07 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena

06/08 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/23 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

06/26 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

06/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/06 – Rouen, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/15 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/08 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

08/11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan