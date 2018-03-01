Menu
Jack White, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Jeff Goldblum (!) to play Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018

Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Belle and Sebastian, The Pretenders, and The Specials also set to play the California festival

on March 01, 2018, 2:35pm
Jack White, Robert Plant, Neil Young and Jeff Goldblum

Goldenvoice has announced the second edition of Arroyo Seco Weekend. Following its debut in 2017, the two-day rock festival will return to Pasadena, California from June 23rd-24th. This year’s lineup boasts a holy trinity of rock musicians — plus Jeff Goldblum!

Jack White, Neil Young, and Robert Plant top the bill. They’re set to appear alongside other formidable acts like Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Belle and Sebastian, The Pretenders, The Specials, and actor Jeff Goldblum, who will perform a jazz music set with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Also playing are Kamasi Washington, Seu Jorge, Margo Price, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Gary Clark Jr., Third Eye Blind, Violent Femmes, Shakey Graves, The Bangles, The Revolution, Gomez, Fantastic Negrito, and Margaret Glaspy.

Arroyo Seco Weekend takes place at Brookside Park near the Rose Bowl Stadium. General admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. PST. You can also grab them via StubHub.

