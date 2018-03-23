Jack White returns with new album Boarding House Reach: Stream

Jack White

Today marks the release of Boarding House Reach, the new album from Jack White. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full.

The 13-track collection is White’s third solo full-length and follow-up to 2014’s Lazaretto. It was initially begun in a small apartment in Tennessee, but was eventually produced and recorded in three proper studios: Sear Sound in New York City, Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, and his own Third Man Records Studio in Nashville. White also gave in and finally began using Pro Tools during his sessions — all thanks to Chris Rock.

(Read: Jack White in 10 Songs)

For the sessions, the Detroit-born rocker recruited an entirely new group of musicians, including drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé/Q-Tip/John Legend); bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger); bassist NeonPhoenix (Kanye West); synth players DJ Harrison and Anthony “Brew” Brewster (Fishbone, The Untouchables); keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive/Talib Kweli/John Scofield); keyboardist Quincy McCrary (Unknown Mortal Orchestra); percussionist Bobby Allende (David Byrne); percussionist Justin Poree (Ozomotali); as well as backing vocalists Ann and Regina McCrary of gospel trio The McCrary Sisters and C.W. Stoneking, who contributes a spoken word performance on the album track “Abulia and Akrasia”. Past collaborators including drummers Daru Jones (Nas, Talib Kweli) and Carla Azar (Autolux, Depeche Mode) also appear on the album.

Boarding House Reach contains a pair of songs whose origins date back many years. “Ice Station Zebra” is a track taken from his scrapped collaborative album with JAY-Z, while “Over and Over and Over”, goes back 13 years and was originally written for The White Stripes. Other early singles include “Connected By Love” and “Corporation”.

Next month, White will launch an extensive tour in support of Boarding House Reach, and you can grab tickets here.

Boarding House Reach Artwork:

Boarding House Reach Tracklist:

01. Connected By Love

02. Why Walk A Dog?

03. Corporation

04. Abulia and Akrasia

05. Hypermisophoniac

06. Ice Station Zebra

07. Over and Over and Over

08.Everything You’ve Ever Learned

09. Respect Commander

10. Ezmerelda Steals The Show

11. Get In The Mind Shaft

12. What’s Done Is Done

13. Humoresque